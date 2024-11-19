Youth Run for Green Change: A Race Towards Environmental Awareness

More than 1,100 enthusiastic youth gathered in the national capital on Sunday for a run dedicated to raising awareness about increasing green cover and addressing climate-related issues. Organized by the Green Heartfulness Institute, the event featured 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km race categories, all commencing from the India Habitat Centre.

Participants hailed from various educational institutions, including Sahaj International School, Children Academy, IMS, and Satyam Fashion Institute. The goal of the event was to inspire a greater commitment to tree planting and environmental protection.

Jaspal Singh Gill, alongside center coordinator Dr. Pradeep Gupta, ensured smooth coordination of the run. Satyam Fashion Institute sponsored the event, with support from UCO Bank, the Agricultural Insurance Company of India, and IMS Group of Institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)