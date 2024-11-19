Stalin Criticizes LIC's Hindi-Language Imposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed strong disapproval of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India's decision to predominantly use the Hindi language on its website. He claims this move serves as a tool for imposing Hindi.

Stalin shared a screenshot of the LIC webpage featuring predominantly Hindi content. In a social media post, he stated that the availability of the English option being displayed in Hindi signifies an imposition that undermines India's cultural diversity.

He emphasized the contribution of all Indians in LIC's growth and criticized the decision as a betrayal to its majority contributors, demanding an immediate reversal of this so-called linguistic tyranny.

(With inputs from agencies.)