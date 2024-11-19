Left Menu

Stalin Criticizes LIC's Hindi-Language Imposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Life Insurance Corporation of India for using Hindi predominantly on its website, calling it a tool for imposing the language. He urged an immediate rollback, emphasizing the diversity of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:12 IST
Stalin Criticizes LIC's Hindi-Language Imposition
M K Stalin Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed strong disapproval of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India's decision to predominantly use the Hindi language on its website. He claims this move serves as a tool for imposing Hindi.

Stalin shared a screenshot of the LIC webpage featuring predominantly Hindi content. In a social media post, he stated that the availability of the English option being displayed in Hindi signifies an imposition that undermines India's cultural diversity.

He emphasized the contribution of all Indians in LIC's growth and criticized the decision as a betrayal to its majority contributors, demanding an immediate reversal of this so-called linguistic tyranny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024