Neelesh Misra Unveils 'Slow': A Literary Journey From Radio to Print

Neelesh Misra, celebrated for his captivating radio storytelling, has ventured into the literary world with the launch of five books under his new imprint, 'Slow'. In a vibrant event held at the India International Centre, Misra offered fans a glimpse into his latest literary creations.

Among the books launched are Misra's debut poetry collection, 'Main Aksar Sochta Hoon', and 'Gaanv Se Bees Postcard', a thoughtful collection by his father and notable geologist, Shiv Balak Misra. This venture was born from a desire to provide rural insights and reflects the dynamic relationship between urban and rural narratives.

The event also featured Misra performing songs from his upcoming album, enriching the evening with a blend of storytelling and music. The audience was treated to selections from other books such as 'Magic Box' and 'Junglee Phoolon Si Ladki', showcasing the range and depth of Misra's storytelling prowess.

