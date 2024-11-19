Left Menu

Neelesh Misra Unveils 'Slow': A Literary Journey From Radio to Print

Neelesh Misra, a renowned storyteller, launched five books under his new imprint 'Slow' at IIC. The collection includes poetry, prose, and essays, with significant contributions from his geologist father, Shiv Balak Misra. This launch offers readers insights into rural India and modern anxieties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:36 IST
Neelesh Misra Unveils 'Slow': A Literary Journey From Radio to Print
  • Country:
  • India

Neelesh Misra, celebrated for his captivating radio storytelling, has ventured into the literary world with the launch of five books under his new imprint, 'Slow'. In a vibrant event held at the India International Centre, Misra offered fans a glimpse into his latest literary creations.

Among the books launched are Misra's debut poetry collection, 'Main Aksar Sochta Hoon', and 'Gaanv Se Bees Postcard', a thoughtful collection by his father and notable geologist, Shiv Balak Misra. This venture was born from a desire to provide rural insights and reflects the dynamic relationship between urban and rural narratives.

The event also featured Misra performing songs from his upcoming album, enriching the evening with a blend of storytelling and music. The audience was treated to selections from other books such as 'Magic Box' and 'Junglee Phoolon Si Ladki', showcasing the range and depth of Misra's storytelling prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024