Scandal in the Norwegian Royal Family: Marius Borg Høiby's Legal Troubles

Marius Borg Høiby, stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, faces legal troubles after being arrested on suspicions of rape. Norwegian police have charged him with multiple offenses, including violating restraining orders. The case has captured national attention due to the royal family's popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Marius Borg Høiby, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, was arrested in Oslo on suspicion of rape. The charges allege that Borg Høiby engaged in sexual intercourse with an unconscious individual, sparking national debate and media coverage due to his royal associations.

The arrest has brought unwelcome attention to Norway's royal family, who are widely viewed with admiration by the public. Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a prior relationship, does not hold any royal title or perform official duties.

In addition to the rape accusation, Borg Høiby faces multiple preliminary charges, including bodily harm, criminal damage, and restraining order violations. Legal proceedings and police investigations are ongoing, involving four women and one man as associated victims in various cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

