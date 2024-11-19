Cultural Exchange: Showcasing India's ODOP Brands in Gurugram
The KOTRA India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, alongside Invest India, has begun a pilot project to introduce India's One District One Product (ODOP) brands to the Korean community in Delhi/NCR. The initiative showcases a variety of Indian brands and aims to foster cultural and economic ties.
- India
The KOTRA India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, in partnership with Invest India, has launched a pilot project showcasing India's One District One Product (ODOP) brands to the Korean community in Delhi/NCR.
The initiative, part of Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, aims to promote cultural exchange and economic cooperation. The event highlights the diversity and craftsmanship of Indian districts, offering a curated selection of products at the K-Friends Convenience Café and Store in Gurugram.
Featuring brands like Ekatra, Khadyam Foods, and Mountain Brewed Coffee, this project serves both as a celebration of India's artisanal expertise and as a bridge for fostering stronger ties between India and South Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
