Cultural Exchange: Showcasing India's ODOP Brands in Gurugram

The KOTRA India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, alongside Invest India, has begun a pilot project to introduce India's One District One Product (ODOP) brands to the Korean community in Delhi/NCR. The initiative showcases a variety of Indian brands and aims to foster cultural and economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:32 IST
The KOTRA India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, in partnership with Invest India, has launched a pilot project showcasing India's One District One Product (ODOP) brands to the Korean community in Delhi/NCR.

The initiative, part of Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, aims to promote cultural exchange and economic cooperation. The event highlights the diversity and craftsmanship of Indian districts, offering a curated selection of products at the K-Friends Convenience Café and Store in Gurugram.

Featuring brands like Ekatra, Khadyam Foods, and Mountain Brewed Coffee, this project serves both as a celebration of India's artisanal expertise and as a bridge for fostering stronger ties between India and South Korea.

