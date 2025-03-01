Jaipur Court Grants Bail in Rs. 700 Crore GST Evasion Case

In a significant development, the Special Economic Offence Court of Jaipur, Rajasthan, presided over by Judge Sunil Kumar Meena, has extended bail to Ghasi Lal Chaudhary amidst allegations of a staggering Rs. 700 crore GST evasion plot. The court's decision, reserved on February 27, 2025, was finalized the following day.

According to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Jaipur, a massive GST evasion scheme was unearthed involving 13 lakh tons of iron and steel goods transferred without proper tax compliance. The investigation, covering 15 locations across Rajasthan, led to the arrest of seven individuals on February 19, 2025.

The defense, represented by Advocate Sumit Gehlot, contended that the case against Chaudhary was devoid of substantial evidence, casting doubt on the alleged connections to the primary accused. While DGGI suspects broader implications beyond Rajasthan, the court found the evidence insufficient to deny bail.

