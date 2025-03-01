Left Menu

Jaipur Court Grants Bail in Rs. 700 Crore GST Evasion Case

The Special Economic Offence Court of Jaipur has granted bail to Ghasi Lal Chaudhary, accused in a Rs. 700 crore GST evasion case. Despite the DGGI's claims of a large-scale fraud network, Chaudhary's counsel argued that there's insufficient evidence linking him to the main accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:25 IST
Jaipur Court Grants Bail in Rs. 700 Crore GST Evasion Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Economic Offence Court of Jaipur, Rajasthan, presided over by Judge Sunil Kumar Meena, has extended bail to Ghasi Lal Chaudhary amidst allegations of a staggering Rs. 700 crore GST evasion plot. The court's decision, reserved on February 27, 2025, was finalized the following day.

According to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Jaipur, a massive GST evasion scheme was unearthed involving 13 lakh tons of iron and steel goods transferred without proper tax compliance. The investigation, covering 15 locations across Rajasthan, led to the arrest of seven individuals on February 19, 2025.

The defense, represented by Advocate Sumit Gehlot, contended that the case against Chaudhary was devoid of substantial evidence, casting doubt on the alleged connections to the primary accused. While DGGI suspects broader implications beyond Rajasthan, the court found the evidence insufficient to deny bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025