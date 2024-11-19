Left Menu

Controversy Hits Prestigious Carnatic Music Award

The Madras High Court has stopped the Music Academy from giving an award named after MS Subbulakshmi to vocalist T M Krishna following a lawsuit by her grandson, V Srinivasan. Srinivasan accused Krishna of tarnishing Subbulakshmi's reputation. The court allowed the award, just not under Subbulakshmi's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:42 IST
The Madras High Court issued a restraining order on the Music Academy's proposal to confer an award named after the legendary vocalist MS Subbulakshmi on renowned Carnatic singer T M Krishna.

This judicial decision follows a legal challenge initiated by V Srinivasan, Subbulakshmi's grandson, who argued that Krishna has made 'vile and scandalous' remarks against his grandmother on social media.

While the court did not prohibit the Music Academy from honoring Krishna, it stipulated that the award could not bear Subbulakshmi's name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

