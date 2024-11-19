Controversy Hits Prestigious Carnatic Music Award

The Madras High Court issued a restraining order on the Music Academy's proposal to confer an award named after the legendary vocalist MS Subbulakshmi on renowned Carnatic singer T M Krishna.

This judicial decision follows a legal challenge initiated by V Srinivasan, Subbulakshmi's grandson, who argued that Krishna has made 'vile and scandalous' remarks against his grandmother on social media.

While the court did not prohibit the Music Academy from honoring Krishna, it stipulated that the award could not bear Subbulakshmi's name.

