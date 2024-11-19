Left Menu

Controversy at Swadeshi Mela: Stall Closures Stir Allegations

Participants at the Swadeshi Mela in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, claimed on Tuesday that they were suddenly asked to dismantle their stalls and leave. A co-organizer denied these claims. The district collector promised an investigation, while some vendors alleged discrimination based on community. No official complaints have been filed.

Updated: 19-11-2024 17:18 IST
  • India

Allegations of discrimination emerged on Tuesday at the Swadeshi Mela in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, with some stall owners claiming they were abruptly told to pack up and leave. A co-organiser firmly denied the accusations.

The Swadeshi Mela, which began on November 14 at Tehsil Maidan, faced criticism after Mohammad Rashid, a stall owner, alleged organizers instructed them to vacate due to community prejudices. Rashid mentioned that at least 8 to 10 vendors were affected.

Swadeshi Mela co-organiser Shriram Patel refuted the allegations, attributing any relocations to vendor agreements. District collector Sudhir Kochhar stated no official complaints were filed but assured a probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

