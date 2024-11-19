Controversy at Swadeshi Mela: Stall Closures Stir Allegations
Participants at the Swadeshi Mela in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, claimed on Tuesday that they were suddenly asked to dismantle their stalls and leave. A co-organizer denied these claims. The district collector promised an investigation, while some vendors alleged discrimination based on community. No official complaints have been filed.
Allegations of discrimination emerged on Tuesday at the Swadeshi Mela in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, with some stall owners claiming they were abruptly told to pack up and leave. A co-organiser firmly denied the accusations.
The Swadeshi Mela, which began on November 14 at Tehsil Maidan, faced criticism after Mohammad Rashid, a stall owner, alleged organizers instructed them to vacate due to community prejudices. Rashid mentioned that at least 8 to 10 vendors were affected.
Swadeshi Mela co-organiser Shriram Patel refuted the allegations, attributing any relocations to vendor agreements. District collector Sudhir Kochhar stated no official complaints were filed but assured a probe into the matter.
