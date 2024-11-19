Left Menu

Leadership Shift at The World Food Prize Foundation: Amplifying Global Hunger Efforts

The World Food Prize Foundation, an Iowa-based group fighting global hunger, announced that Mashal Husain will become president. The foundation aims to widen its international impact, focusing on youth education and collaborations in food security, while maintaining its commitment to innovation as championed by founder Norman Borlaug.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Desmoines | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:51 IST
The World Food Prize Foundation, an organization headquartered in Iowa, is marking a leadership transition as part of its broader strategy to intensify global outreach against hunger. Announced on Tuesday, Mashal Husain, the current Chief Operating Officer, will replace retiring President Terry Branstad, former US ambassador to China and Iowa governor.

This strategic change comes as the foundation aims to deepen its international footprint, particularly in Africa and Asia. Husain, with a rich background that mirrors founder Norman Borlaug's global missions, emphasizes strengthening ties in agriculture and food security. Her appointment aligns with initiatives to create a new chief executive position tasked with forging global alliances.

Meanwhile, the organization enhances its global hunger focus through youth education, engaging students and educators across various states and countries in food security debates. Despite increasing skepticism surrounding food production science, Husain assures adherence to Borlaug's vision of innovation, as seen in the foundation's support for groundbreaking projects like the Global Seed Vault.

