Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Lease Luxurious Mumbai Apartment

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have moved into a lavish Mumbai apartment, securing a lease for Rs 7 lakh per month in the city's posh Beau Monde Towers. The couple's real estate investment represents a significant addition to their luxury property portfolio.

Real estate consultancy Square Yards released details on the lease, revealing that the apartment features a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft. The property also includes three dedicated parking spaces, according to lease registration documents.

The lease spans 36 months, with a structured rental increase: Rs 7 lakh monthly for the first 18 months, then rising to Rs 7.35 lakh. Located in Prabhadevi, the apartment is near notable Mumbai landmarks, such as the Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar Beach, and High Street Phoenix.

(With inputs from agencies.)