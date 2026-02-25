Left Menu

Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

The family of a young man who was declared brain dead after a bike accident donated his organs, saving six lives. The tragedy occurred in Karnataka and the family, despite profound grief, chose to help others. The medical team acknowledged the family's noble decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 19-year-old from Karnataka became a beacon of hope for six patients after his family decided to donate his organs posthumously. The young man's life ended tragically after a bike accident led to a severe brain hemorrhage and ultimately, a brain-dead diagnosis by a medical panel.

Despite their overwhelming grief, the family of Darshan from Chikka Mandya village made the heart-wrenching yet noble choice to donate his organs. With the assistance of the jeevasaarthakate organ donation team, his liver, kidneys, heart valves, and other organs were successfully transplanted into recipients.

Medical professionals at BMCRI and the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre commended the family's incredible generosity, noting the life-saving impact of their selfless decision. 'We are deeply grateful for their contribution to society in such a difficult time,' said Dr. Deepak, supporting the family's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

