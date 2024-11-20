Left Menu

Fuse ODG Calls for Artists to Rethink 'Do They Know It's Christmas'

Fuse ODG encourages artists to reconsider the narrative of the 1984 hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas', which he believes fosters negative stereotypes about Africa. He highlights its impact on Africa's identity and potential economic consequences, urging for more thoughtful representation and understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 02:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 02:39 IST
Fuse ODG Calls for Artists to Rethink 'Do They Know It's Christmas'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British-Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG has called on fellow artists to reconsider their support of the 1984 festive classic "Do They Know It's Christmas," claiming it reinforces negative stereotypes about Africa. Speaking in an interview, he emphasized the importance of artists using their platforms to instigate change.

The song, originally part of a charitable effort by Band Aid to combat Ethiopian famine, has been criticized for its bleak portrayal of Africa. Fuse ODG, known for hits like "Antenna," refused an invitation to participate in a remix, citing the song's impact on Africa's image and economy.

Despite the criticism, Bob Geldof defended the song, stating it raised crucial funds. A new version, set for release, sparked debate as Ed Sheeran, involved in past versions, expressed his reluctance, noting his evolved understanding of the song's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024