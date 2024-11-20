Fuse ODG Calls for Artists to Rethink 'Do They Know It's Christmas'

British-Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG has called on fellow artists to reconsider their support of the 1984 festive classic "Do They Know It's Christmas," claiming it reinforces negative stereotypes about Africa. Speaking in an interview, he emphasized the importance of artists using their platforms to instigate change.

The song, originally part of a charitable effort by Band Aid to combat Ethiopian famine, has been criticized for its bleak portrayal of Africa. Fuse ODG, known for hits like "Antenna," refused an invitation to participate in a remix, citing the song's impact on Africa's image and economy.

Despite the criticism, Bob Geldof defended the song, stating it raised crucial funds. A new version, set for release, sparked debate as Ed Sheeran, involved in past versions, expressed his reluctance, noting his evolved understanding of the song's narrative.

