Rafael Nadal Bids Emotional Farewell: A Tennis Legend's Last Bow

Amid emotional scenes, Rafael Nadal played what could be his final professional tennis match. As the Davis Cup quarterfinals unfolded, the Spanish legend faced a poignant farewell against the Netherlands, ending in a loss to Botic van de Zandschulp.

The event, however, became a tribute to Nadal's storied career, with fans and peers showering him with affection. Tributes from illustrious names in tennis and other sports commemorated his legacy, emphasizing not just his achievements on the court, but his character off it.

Nadal, 38, reflected on his distinguished journey not with regret, but gratitude. His national hero status was evident as spectators resonated with the emotional farewell, marking the conclusion of an era for a player who transcended the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)