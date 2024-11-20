Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Casts Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections Amid Strong Competition

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was one of the early voters in Maharashtra's assembly elections, which began at 7 am. The elections are witnessing a fierce contest among key parties including the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi. Extensive security measures have been implemented across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:51 IST
Akshay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the first to cast his vote as the Maharashtra Assembly elections kicked off on Wednesday morning. The polling commenced at 7 am with thousands heading to the booths across the state.

Kumar, donned in a black shirt and beige trousers, made his way to the polling station, interacting with fans and greeting paparazzi as he arrived. Speaking to the media, he praised the arrangements for senior citizens at the voting centers.

The single-phase election, spanning across 288 constituencies, will see 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for victory. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, while the Congress is fielding 101 candidates in a political battle characterized by changing alliances and ideological rivalry. Security has been heightened with Mumbai Police deploying over 25,000 personnel to ensure orderly conduct during the elections. The primary clash is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

