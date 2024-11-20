Celebrating 11 Years of Luxury: JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity's Spectacular Anniversary

JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity celebrated its 11th anniversary in grand style, marking over a decade of excellence in luxury hospitality. The celebration featured a six-course dinner curated by Berlin-based Chef Caique Tizzi, held in the iconic Grand Crystal Ballroom.

Sandeep Gupta, Executive Chairman of Aria Hotels & Consultancy Services, reflected on this milestone, stating that each year aims to bring something innovative and creative. The event was a complete sensory experience of food and art, mastering flavors, storytelling, and music by MIDIval Punditz.

Adding magic to the night, Neel Madhav's mentalism and illusion performance captivated guests. General Manager Sharad Datta shared that the anniversary marks a stepping stone towards a brighter future, appreciating guests' trust and the hotel's commitment to exceptional experiences. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity continues to set benchmarks in luxury and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)