From Stocks to Spirituality: Jonas Masetti's Vedanta Voyage

In a significant encounter underscoring cultural ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, renowned for spreading Indian philosophies such as Vedanta and the Gita, during his stay in Brazil. The meeting took place after Modi's participation in the G20 Summit and before his departure to Guyana.

Masetti, also known by the name Vishwanath, has been acknowledged in Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' for his dedication to teaching Indian culture. During their meeting, Masetti's team presented an impressive rendition of the Ramayan in Sanskrit, further showcasing the global reach of Indian traditions.

Once a mechanical engineer and stock market professional, Masetti now dedicates his efforts to disseminate Indian spiritual teachings from his institute 'Vishwavidya' in Brazil. Emphasizing his commitment, he has educated over 1.5 lakh students through his online 'Free Open Course' over the past seven years.

