From Stocks to Spirituality: Jonas Masetti's Vedanta Voyage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Jonas Masetti in Brazil, recognizing his efforts to popularize Indian culture, especially Vedanta and the Gita. Masetti, a former mechanical engineer, now runs an institute in Brazil teaching these philosophies. The meeting underscored India's global cultural influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant encounter underscoring cultural ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, renowned for spreading Indian philosophies such as Vedanta and the Gita, during his stay in Brazil. The meeting took place after Modi's participation in the G20 Summit and before his departure to Guyana.

Masetti, also known by the name Vishwanath, has been acknowledged in Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' for his dedication to teaching Indian culture. During their meeting, Masetti's team presented an impressive rendition of the Ramayan in Sanskrit, further showcasing the global reach of Indian traditions.

Once a mechanical engineer and stock market professional, Masetti now dedicates his efforts to disseminate Indian spiritual teachings from his institute 'Vishwavidya' in Brazil. Emphasizing his commitment, he has educated over 1.5 lakh students through his online 'Free Open Course' over the past seven years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

