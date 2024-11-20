Left Menu

Mega Tent City Takes Shape: Mahakumbh 2024 Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh in the Sangam area are underway, featuring a vast network of 1,249 kilometers of pipes. Spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), the project costs 40 crores and is projected to finish by November 30, offering robust water connectivity for the massive event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:04 IST
Mega Tent City Takes Shape: Mahakumbh 2024 Preparations in Full Swing
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive undertaking, preparations are in full swing for Mahakumbh 2024, with work launched to set up a temporary tent city in the Sangam area. A sprawling 1,249-kilometer network of pipes will ensure a reliable water supply, officials have announced.

Headed by the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) in Prayagraj, the endeavor carries a price tag of 40 crores and is slated for completion by November 30, says Executive Engineer Amit Raj. The pipeline work spans 25 sectors and a vast 4,000 hectares, aiming to accommodate the largest 'mela' area seen at the Kumbh so far.

With 56,000 water connections planned, the initiative ensures pilgrims and administrative staff have access to water via 85 tube wells and 30 generator-powered pumping stations. Engineers and staff from Jal Nigam will oversee tasks sector-wise, confirming readiness for the grand event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024