Mega Tent City Takes Shape: Mahakumbh 2024 Preparations in Full Swing

In a massive undertaking, preparations are in full swing for Mahakumbh 2024, with work launched to set up a temporary tent city in the Sangam area. A sprawling 1,249-kilometer network of pipes will ensure a reliable water supply, officials have announced.

Headed by the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) in Prayagraj, the endeavor carries a price tag of 40 crores and is slated for completion by November 30, says Executive Engineer Amit Raj. The pipeline work spans 25 sectors and a vast 4,000 hectares, aiming to accommodate the largest 'mela' area seen at the Kumbh so far.

With 56,000 water connections planned, the initiative ensures pilgrims and administrative staff have access to water via 85 tube wells and 30 generator-powered pumping stations. Engineers and staff from Jal Nigam will oversee tasks sector-wise, confirming readiness for the grand event.

(With inputs from agencies.)