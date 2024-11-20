Tragic Hit-and-Run: The Untimely Death of a Video Journalist

A video journalist from a Telugu television channel met a tragic end after being struck by a speeding luxury car on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass, police reported on Wednesday.

The journalist was thrown approximately 100 meters from the point of impact when the BMW collided with his motorcycle. Authorities are actively searching for the driver, who abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene following the November 19 incident.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Pradeep Kumar from Pondy Bazaar, also worked as a part-time driver for Rapido. Police have registered a case as the car is under a private company's name in Velappanchavadi.

