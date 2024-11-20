Heartfelt Harmony: Mohini Dey's Path Beyond Personal and Professional Ties

Mohini Dey, the celebrated bass player known for her performances with A R Rahman's band, has declared her separation from husband Mark Hartsuch, also a composer and saxophonist.

Announcing the split on Instagram, Dey emphasized that the decision was mutual, rooted in different life aspirations. Despite this, the duo will continue collaborating professionally on various projects.

Mohini Dey, recognized for her early start and prodigious talent, has significantly impacted the music industry, performing with esteemed artists like Zakir Hussain and Steve Vai, and contributing to acclaimed projects like Gaan Bangla's "Wind of Change" and "Coke Studio India."

(With inputs from agencies.)