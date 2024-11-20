Shah Rukh Khan Votes Amid Election Drama and Death Threats

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri and children Suhana and Aryan, visited a polling booth in Mumbai to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Khan, fondly known as King Khan, sported a white shirt and trousers, accessorized with a beanie cap as he fulfilled his civic duty.

The actor arrived under tight security following recent death threats. The Mumbai Police were alerted to a threat against Khan from a caller demanding Rs 50 lakh and have launched an investigation. An individual identified as Faizan Khan has been arrested in connection with the threat, which follows a similar series of threats against another Bollywood star, Salman Khan.

On the professional front, SRK has been making waves with three consecutive hits after a four-year hiatus. His comeback film 'Pathaan,' directed by Siddharth Anand, set records at the box office and was followed by the action-packed 'Jawan,' which amassed over Rs 1000 crore globally. SRK's latest release, 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, explores the theme of illegal 'donkey flights' and features a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

In other news, Maharashtra's voter turnout stood at 58.22% during the single-phase assembly elections. The election witnessed 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, contending for 288 constituencies. The BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), faces opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

(With inputs from agencies.)