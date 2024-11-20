Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Votes Amid Election Drama and Death Threats

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, together with his family, cast their votes in Mumbai's Maharashtra Assembly elections, despite recent death threats. The political landscape sees fierce competition with key alliances in play as Maharashtra records a 58.22% voter turnout, according to the Election Commission of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:30 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Votes Amid Election Drama and Death Threats
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri and children Suhana and Aryan, visited a polling booth in Mumbai to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Khan, fondly known as King Khan, sported a white shirt and trousers, accessorized with a beanie cap as he fulfilled his civic duty.

The actor arrived under tight security following recent death threats. The Mumbai Police were alerted to a threat against Khan from a caller demanding Rs 50 lakh and have launched an investigation. An individual identified as Faizan Khan has been arrested in connection with the threat, which follows a similar series of threats against another Bollywood star, Salman Khan.

On the professional front, SRK has been making waves with three consecutive hits after a four-year hiatus. His comeback film 'Pathaan,' directed by Siddharth Anand, set records at the box office and was followed by the action-packed 'Jawan,' which amassed over Rs 1000 crore globally. SRK's latest release, 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, explores the theme of illegal 'donkey flights' and features a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

In other news, Maharashtra's voter turnout stood at 58.22% during the single-phase assembly elections. The election witnessed 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, contending for 288 constituencies. The BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), faces opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024