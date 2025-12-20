Army Jawan Arrested for Assault at Tatisilwai Railway Station
An army jawan in Jharkhand's Ranchi has been arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman at Tatisilwai Railway Station while on duty. The jawan, who was reportedly inebriated, was guarding a defence logistics train when the incident occurred. An FIR has been registered, and he is in judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
An army jawan was arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on charges of raping a 22-year-old woman while on duty, according to official statements released on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Tatisilwai Railway Station, where the woman was reportedly waiting for a train to Ranchi. The jawan allegedly took her to an empty train coach and committed the crime, aided by his inebriated state.
Originally hailing from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh, the accused was serving with the 42 Medium Regiment in Patiala, Punjab. An FIR was filed following the incident, and after being apprehended by the Railway Protection Force, he was presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Jharkhand
- Ranchi
- railway station
- rape
- accused
- inebriated
- judicial custody
- FIR
- arrest
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Three Convicted in Jharkhand Rape Case
Bihar Daily Wager Arrested for Abduction and Rape of Minor in Ballia
Mysterious Movements: The Bondi Attack Accused in the Philippines
Court Pilots Change: Streamlining Pregnancy Termination Cases for Rape Survivors
Red Fort Blast: Key Accused Yasir Ahmad Dar in NIA Custody