Army Jawan Arrested for Assault at Tatisilwai Railway Station

An army jawan was arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on charges of raping a 22-year-old woman while on duty, according to official statements released on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Tatisilwai Railway Station, where the woman was reportedly waiting for a train to Ranchi. The jawan allegedly took her to an empty train coach and committed the crime, aided by his inebriated state.

Originally hailing from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh, the accused was serving with the 42 Medium Regiment in Patiala, Punjab. An FIR was filed following the incident, and after being apprehended by the Railway Protection Force, he was presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)