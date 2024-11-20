Bollywood Stars Shine Bright in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In a star-studded spectacle, Bollywood celebrities cast their votes during the Maharashtra assembly elections, held from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. The voter turnout was expected to receive a boost from the presence of these high-profile personalities.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, among others, brought glamour to the polling booths, encouraging fellow citizens to fulfill their democratic responsibilities. Many celebrities emphasized the significance of voting, labeling it a fundamental right and duty.

The elections, which saw participation from several film industry icons, highlighted the role of Bollywood in promoting civic engagement. Despite the fanfare, concerns about the electorate's need to vote responsibly were underscored, with figures like lyricist Gulzar hoping for informed decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)