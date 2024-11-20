A Tribute Through Frames: The Legacy of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin's film 'Rust' had its premiere at the Camerimage festival in Torun, Poland, three years after the on-set shooting incident that resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death.

Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, expressed relief at completing the film, which he sees as a tribute to Hutchins. Aiming to highlight her talents, the film screening was intentionally low-profile, far from the typical Hollywood glitz.

Following legal proceedings, Souza's focus remains on honoring Hutchins through her work, despite challenges. He underscores the importance of moving forward while remembering Hutchins as the film opens to audiences amid mixed emotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)