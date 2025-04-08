Left Menu

GOP Senator Thune Dismisses Future of Bipartisan Tariff Bill

A bipartisan U.S. Senate bill requiring congressional approval for new tariffs faces dim prospects, as top Republican John Thune stated. The bill was introduced by Senators Maria Cantwell and Chuck Grassley following President Trump's new tariffs, which caused significant market losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:43 IST
GOP Senator Thune Dismisses Future of Bipartisan Tariff Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The future of a bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate requiring congressional approval for new tariffs seems bleak, according to the chamber's top Republican, John Thune.

The bill, introduced by Democrat Maria Cantwell and Republican Chuck Grassley in response to President Donald Trump's recent tariffs, has faced skepticism. Thune expressed doubts about its viability, citing potential veto by the president and challenges in getting it to the House floor.

Despite co-sponsorship by seven Republican senators, its approval remains uncertain amidst the backdrop of major market sell-offs triggered by the tariff announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025