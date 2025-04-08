GOP Senator Thune Dismisses Future of Bipartisan Tariff Bill

The future of a bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate requiring congressional approval for new tariffs seems bleak, according to the chamber's top Republican, John Thune.

The bill, introduced by Democrat Maria Cantwell and Republican Chuck Grassley in response to President Donald Trump's recent tariffs, has faced skepticism. Thune expressed doubts about its viability, citing potential veto by the president and challenges in getting it to the House floor.

Despite co-sponsorship by seven Republican senators, its approval remains uncertain amidst the backdrop of major market sell-offs triggered by the tariff announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)