Pope Francis Chooses Simplified Funeral Rites

Pope Francis has opted for a simple, single wooden casket for his funeral, signaling a departure from the traditional three-casket burial. The Vatican announced he wishes to be buried at Rome's Basilica of St. Mary Major, marking the first papal burial outside the Vatican in over a century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:42 IST
Pope Francis has made a significant decision to simplify the traditional funeral rites associated with the papacy. He has chosen a single wooden casket for his burial, departing from the customary use of three interlocking caskets made of cypress, lead, and oak, as announced by the Vatican this Wednesday.

This decision also includes plans to forego the public display of his body on a raised platform in St. Peter's Basilica, allowing visitors to pay respects while his body remains inside a single, zinc-lined wooden coffin. Despite health challenges, Pope Francis continues his active role in the Church, hosting major events and making foreign trips.

In another historic move, Pope Francis has announced his preference to be buried at Rome's Basilica of St. Mary Major, which is a departure from over a century of tradition as he becomes the first pope since 1903 to be laid to rest outside the Vatican. This reflects his ongoing commitment to modesty and simplicity in leadership.

