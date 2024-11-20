Left Menu

How the Word 'Manifest' Became 2024's Linguistic Phenomenon: From TikTok Trends to Mainstream Media

The word 'manifest' was crowned the Word of the Year by the Cambridge Dictionary. It transcended from the self-help sphere to mainstream media, popularized by celebrities like Dua Lipa and Simone Biles. Despite its fame, experts caution against its pseudoscientific claims and the potential for unrealistic expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:22 IST
The Cambridge Dictionary has named 'manifest' as its Word of the Year, reflecting how its meaning has transformed in popular culture. Initially part of self-help jargon, the word gained widespread appeal through social media platforms and celebrities like Dua Lipa.

Experts, however, warn against the rise of 'manifesting' as a pseudoscientific notion that can foster unrealistic expectations. Dr. Sander van der Linden from the University of Cambridge labels it 'magical thinking' with no scientific backing.

While 'manifest' takes the spotlight, other intriguing words for 2024 include 'brat,' 'demure,' and 'ecotarian,' highlighting evolving linguistic trends as society changes. The dictionary's selection underscores the fluid nature of language and the impact of cultural phenomena on vocabulary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

