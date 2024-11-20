Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Illuminate Maharashtra Elections: A Call to Vote

Prominent Bollywood figures, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, emphasized the importance of voting during the Maharashtra assembly elections. These celebrities encouraged citizens to participate in democracy, with several casting their votes early. Actor-submitted messages highlighted voting as both a right and a civic duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:27 IST
Bollywood Stars Illuminate Maharashtra Elections: A Call to Vote
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly elections witnessed a star-studded turnout as several Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, exercised their democratic right to vote on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Actors like Farhan Akthar and Shraddha Kapoor were among the early voters, emphasizing the responsibility and privilege of voting. Shah Rukh Khan was joined by family members during his voting, and Salman Khan arrived at the polling booth under tight security.

Despite some notable absentees such as the Bachchan family, the presence of these celebrities underscored the civic message of the day: voting is an integral part of democracy. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor Anupam Kher were among those urging citizens, especially first-time voters, to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024