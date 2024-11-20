Bollywood Stars Illuminate Maharashtra Elections: A Call to Vote
Prominent Bollywood figures, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, emphasized the importance of voting during the Maharashtra assembly elections. These celebrities encouraged citizens to participate in democracy, with several casting their votes early. Actor-submitted messages highlighted voting as both a right and a civic duty.
The Maharashtra assembly elections witnessed a star-studded turnout as several Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, exercised their democratic right to vote on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Actors like Farhan Akthar and Shraddha Kapoor were among the early voters, emphasizing the responsibility and privilege of voting. Shah Rukh Khan was joined by family members during his voting, and Salman Khan arrived at the polling booth under tight security.
Despite some notable absentees such as the Bachchan family, the presence of these celebrities underscored the civic message of the day: voting is an integral part of democracy. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor Anupam Kher were among those urging citizens, especially first-time voters, to cast their votes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
