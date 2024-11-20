Camerimage Festival Premieres Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Amidst Tragedy Reflection

Alec Baldwin's Western "Rust" made its understated debut at a Polish film festival, marking three years since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically died in a shooting incident on set. Director Joel Souza expressed relief at completing the film, envisioning it as a homage to Hutchins.

The Camerimage festival in Torun, dedicated to cinematography, hosted the screening, far removed from Hollywood's typical allure. Despite the tragedy's shadow, the director hopes viewers appreciate Hutchins' work. The film's completion involved omitting a church scene linked to the incident.

Baldwin faced legal challenges, but charges of involuntary manslaughter were dismissed. Souza focused on honoring Hutchins' legacy, emphasizing her talent at the festival and during the film's release, while maneuvering through the emotional aftermath.

