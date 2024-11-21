Left Menu

Textiles Reimagined: India's Path to Innovation and Growth

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh discusses the expansion and transformation of India's textile sector. The industry employs 4.6 crore people, projected to grow to six crore by 2030. Innovations, technical textiles, and a strong policy framework are key contributors to its growth and sustainability.

Updated: 21-11-2024 00:44 IST
  • India

On Wednesday night, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh stated that India's textile sector is evolving into a significant income source, second only to agriculture. Currently employing 4.6 crore individuals, the industry has seen substantial growth since 2014.

During a roadshow for Bharat Tex 2025, Singh forecasted that by 2030, employment in the sector will reach six crore. He emphasized that innovation under the Narendra Modi government plays a crucial role in the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative, with increasing engagement in start-up ventures.

Singh highlighted the introduction of technical textiles and their positive impact on the medical sector. With policies ensuring an ample supply of both natural and synthetic fibers, India is advancing in the global textile market. Singh noted the government's plan to revitalize the jute sector and emphasized India's growing position against competitors like China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

