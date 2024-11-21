IRCTC Unveils Maha Kumbh Gram: A Fusion of Spirituality and Luxury

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is preparing to introduce a unique tent city, Maha Kumbh Gram, in Prayagraj for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela. This venture promises to integrate luxury lodging with a cultural experience celebrating India's diverse spiritual heritage.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, emphasized that the initiative aims to offer a comfortable and enriching experience for all visitors. Leveraging its extensive experience in pilgrimage tourism and hospitality services, IRCTC seeks to establish Kumbh Gram as a premier spiritual destination.

The tent city will feature deluxe and premium camps with modern amenities, providing a luxurious stay amidst the sacred atmosphere of Mahakumbh 2025. Bookings can be made directly or through IRCTC's rail tour packages, starting at Rs 6,000 per person per night. Further details are available on irctctourism.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)