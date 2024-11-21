Left Menu

Textile Surge: India's Fabric Industry Outpaces China, Eyes Global Leadership

Union Minister Giriraj Singh discusses the transformative impact of the textile sector on India's economy, highlighting its growth as a major employment provider. The sector aims for sustainability, innovation, and global competition, with initiatives like Bharat Tex 2025 enhancing cultural ties and technological advancements positioning India ahead of global competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:07 IST
Giriraj Singh Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister Giriraj Singh emphasized the burgeoning significance of the textiles sector in India's economy, identifying it as a burgeoning source of income alongside agriculture. Highlighting the sector's robust growth since 2014, he stated that 4.6 crore people are currently employed in textiles, a figure expected to reach six crore by 2030.

Singh underscored the pivotal role of innovation under the Modi administration in driving 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', noting the rise of startup ventures related to technical textiles. This innovation has advanced the medical sector, yielding products such as sanitary napkins and masks.

By the year 2030, the consumption of fibre is anticipated to hit 13 million tonnes. However, Singh assured there will be no shortage due to the strategic support for both natural and synthetic fibres. Meanwhile, efforts to revitalize the jute sector with a Rs 12,000 crore investment are underway, while India's textile industry continues to outpace China.

