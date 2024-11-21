Malayalam Star Meghanathan Passes Away at 60

Veteran Malayalam actor Meghanathan has passed away at the age of 60, following complications arising from a lung-related illness. The iconic actor, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, died earlier this week. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at his residence in Shoranur.

The Minister for General Education in Kerala, V Sivankutty, expressed his condolences on Facebook, acknowledging Meghanathan's contribution to the Malayalam film industry, particularly his unique portrayal of villainous roles. He referred to Meghanathan as "the acting talent who gave a new look to the villain characters."

Meghanathan, born in Thiruvananthapuram as the son of renowned actor Balan K Nair, began his acting journey with the 1983 film Asthram. Over three decades, he acted in more than 50 films, earning acclaim for his performances in movies like Panchagni, Chamayam, and Ee Puzhayum Kadannu. Alongside his film career, Meghanathan found success on television, appearing in popular serials such as Sthreetvam and Meghasandesham. He is survived by his wife Susmitha and daughter Parvathi.

