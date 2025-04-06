Left Menu

Judicial Clash: Mistaken Deportation of Maryland Man Sparks Legal Battle

A U.S. judge ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return after his mistaken deportation to El Salvador. The Justice Department appealed, arguing constitutional issues. Abrego Garcia, facing persecution fears, sparked outrage when deported despite legal protection. His return remains uncertain amid legal disputes.

A dramatic courtroom confrontation ensued when a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador. The ruling, seen as overreach by government attorneys, led to an immediate appeal to the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Paula Xinis ruled in favor of Abrego Garcia, sparking cheers from supporters. She cited the absence of a legal basis for his deportation and detention in El Salvador, known for human rights abuses. Despite the judge's order, the Justice Department lawyers challenged it, citing constitutional concerns.

The debacle involves Abrego Garcia, who fled El Salvador fearing gang persecution and was legally protected from deportation since 2019. His case has drawn widespread attention and criticism over the government's handling, reflecting broader concerns about deportation practices and executive authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

