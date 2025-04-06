Cory Booker Champions People-Powered Activism in NJ Town Hall

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker delivered a passionate call to action during a town hall meeting in a suburban gymnasium, emphasizing the need for citizens to resist President Donald Trump's policies actively. Speaking at Bergen Community College, Booker urged attendees to explore actions they can take to oppose policy decisions.

Booker's address follows a record-breaking 25-hour Senate floor speech against Trump's agenda, underscoring his commitment to activism. While disruptions punctuated the event, his message of people-focused action resonated, drawing significant applause, especially when addressing concerns over potential Medicaid cuts.

Booker, who boasts a robust online presence, is leveraging digital platforms to support fellow Democratic senators. His goal is to double engagement across social media, thus enhancing the visibility and influence of Senate Democrats on digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)