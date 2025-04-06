Left Menu

Elon Musk Advocates for US-Europe Free Trade Zone

Elon Musk, during a conversation with Italy's Matteo Salvini, expressed hopes for a stronger US-Europe partnership. He advocated for a zero-tariff zone, suggesting a future free trade zone between Europe and North America, emphasizing stronger economic ties.

In a significant virtual meeting with Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed his vision of establishing a 'zero-tariff zone' between Europe and North America. This initiative aims to bolster economic ties and foster a robust US-Europe partnership.

Musk joined Salvini via video conference amid the League's congress in Florence. Salvini, known for his role as the leader of Italy's far-right League party and vice premier under Premier Giorgia Meloni, engaged with Musk on prospects for a free trade zone that would enhance cooperation.

As an advisor to Donald Trump and a prominent figure across industries like Tesla, SpaceX, and social media, Musk stressed the importance of governmental efficiency. His advocacy for reduced barriers underpins his broader aim of increasing economic collaboration on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

