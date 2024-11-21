Left Menu

Shiv Sagar Revives Epic Tales at IFFI's Glittering Red Carpet

Shiv Sagar, grandson of the legendary Ramanand Sagar, graced the IFFI in Goa with the cast of his series 'Kaakbhushundi Ramayan'. The festival celebrates global cinema and pays tribute to Indian film legends. 'Kaakbhushundi Ramayan' airs on DD National, offering a nostalgic revisit of Ramayan's epic journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:32 IST
Shiv Sagar, the grandson of iconic filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, made a noteworthy appearance at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Accompanying him was the cast of his new television series 'Kaakbhushundi Ramayan', a retelling of the epic Ramayan that aims to capture its timeless magic.

The series, which debuted recently on DD National, airs Monday through Thursday, providing audiences with a nostalgic dive into the revered epic. This rendition seeks to reconnect viewers with the beloved narrative, much like the original 'Ramayana' series directed by Ramanand Sagar in the late 1980s, which enjoyed great popularity and acclaim.

This year's IFFI, running until November 28, is set to showcase an impressive lineup of over 180 international films. The festival will also honor the centennial of Indian cinema legends like Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, ANR, and Mohammed Rafi, promising a rich cultural experience for the audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

