Nayanthara: Grateful for Film Industry Support in Documentary Release

South cinema sensation Nayanthara has publicly thanked prominent film producers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi, for their cooperation in her Netflix documentary. The star acknowledged their prompt support in granting No Objection Certificates to use essential footage.

Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara expressed her appreciation to producers who allowed film clips to be featured in 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale'. The documentary, now streaming, captures her cinematic journey. The post arrives shortly after issuing criticism towards actor Dhanush for withholding and contesting footage from a previous collaboration.

The documentary encapsulates Nayanthara's emotive journey through love and fame, featuring her husband, Vignesh Shivan. Supported by industry stalwarts like Gauri Khan and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nayanthara reflects on her career's highlights and personal triumphs.

