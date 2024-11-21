Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Backs 'The Sabarmati Report' Movie Screening

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' with Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. The film, praised by PM Modi, depicts the 2002 Godhra train incident. Union Health Minister JP Nadda also supported the film's factual representation of events at a special screening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:21 IST
Yogi Adityanath Backs 'The Sabarmati Report' Movie Screening
UP CM Adityanath Yogi (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in Lucknow on Thursday for the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film starring Vikrant Massey. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the event, showcasing significant political backing for the film.

In recent interactions, Yogi Adityanath met with actor Vikrant Massey at his government residence in Lucknow, expressing support and appreciation for the film. This interaction was shared by both Adityanath and Massey on various social media platforms, highlighting the importance of the movie.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also commended 'The Sabarmati Report', referring to it as a critical film that reveals the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is based on real events and aims to depict the factual narrative. Union Health Minister JP Nadda joined the list of notable figures endorsing the movie, lauding its truthfulness at a special screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024