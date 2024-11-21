Yogi Adityanath Backs 'The Sabarmati Report' Movie Screening

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in Lucknow on Thursday for the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film starring Vikrant Massey. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the event, showcasing significant political backing for the film.

In recent interactions, Yogi Adityanath met with actor Vikrant Massey at his government residence in Lucknow, expressing support and appreciation for the film. This interaction was shared by both Adityanath and Massey on various social media platforms, highlighting the importance of the movie.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also commended 'The Sabarmati Report', referring to it as a critical film that reveals the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is based on real events and aims to depict the factual narrative. Union Health Minister JP Nadda joined the list of notable figures endorsing the movie, lauding its truthfulness at a special screening.

