Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025: A Global Canvas for Unfinished Art

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has officially scheduled the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale for December 2025. Renowned artist Nikhil Chopra, along with his team from HH Art Spaces, will curate the international exhibition of contemporary art.

Spanning four months and starting on December 12, 2025, the event will showcase 60 artists from India and globally, concluding on March 31, 2026. 'We invite people from Kerala, India, and the world to celebrate this spectacular event fostering art, community, and dialogue,' Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated.

Chopra's vision embraces art as a journey, prioritizing process over completion. With the support of internationally-acclaimed figures in the art world, this Biennale promises a fresh dialogue and innovative perspectives, moving past the challenges faced in previous editions marked by logistical hurdles.

