Left Menu

Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025: A Global Canvas for Unfinished Art

The Kochi Biennale Foundation announced the 6th Kochi-Muziris Biennale will occur in December 2025, curated by Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces. Featuring 60 artists worldwide, it emphasizes process over completion. Past editions have faced challenges, creating anticipation for the upcoming event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:13 IST
Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025: A Global Canvas for Unfinished Art
  • Country:
  • India

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has officially scheduled the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale for December 2025. Renowned artist Nikhil Chopra, along with his team from HH Art Spaces, will curate the international exhibition of contemporary art.

Spanning four months and starting on December 12, 2025, the event will showcase 60 artists from India and globally, concluding on March 31, 2026. 'We invite people from Kerala, India, and the world to celebrate this spectacular event fostering art, community, and dialogue,' Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated.

Chopra's vision embraces art as a journey, prioritizing process over completion. With the support of internationally-acclaimed figures in the art world, this Biennale promises a fresh dialogue and innovative perspectives, moving past the challenges faced in previous editions marked by logistical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024