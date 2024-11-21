Left Menu

Campus Tragedy: Instructor Injured in Bike Blaze

Hrithik Malhotra, a Grade 3 physical training instructor at Rajasthan University, suffered severe burns following a bike fire. The incident occurred when Malhotra was lighting a cigarette near the Dramatics Department, causing the petrol tank to ignite. He is currently receiving treatment in Jaipur.

Updated: 21-11-2024 17:55 IST
A physical training instructor at Rajasthan University suffered serious burn injuries following a motorcycle fire on campus, police authorities reported.

The victim, Hrithik Malhotra, hailing from Bassi town near Jaipur, resided at the Aravalli Hostel, according to Gandhi Nagar SHO Raj Kumar.

The mishap took place behind the university's Department of Dramatics, where Malhotra paused to light a cigarette. The absence of a lid on the bike's petrol tank allegedly led to the fire. Malhotra is now receiving treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Kumar confirmed.

