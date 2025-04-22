ESIC Expands with New Medical Colleges Plan

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced plans to set up 10 new medical colleges across India, focusing on under-served regions to improve healthcare services for its beneficiaries. The proposed locations include Pune, Manesar, Kollam, Surat, and others, as revealed by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

This initiative is part of the ESIC's broader strategy to converge with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which aims to provide comprehensive, cashless medical care to over 14.4 crore beneficiaries. ESIC subscribers will receive treatment at PMJAY empanelled hospitals without expenditure limits.

The ESIC is also working towards extending its healthcare access through Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres in less-covered districts. The scheme, expanded to 691 districts by 2025, has recently been extended to additional districts in Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh, broadening the social security net for more insured persons and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)