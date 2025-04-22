Left Menu

Tensions Flare: BJP Leaders Detained Amid Fundraising for Murshidabad Victims

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and other leaders were detained in Kolkata, accused of protesting without permission while raising funds for Murshidabad violence victims. Majumdar criticized the police for allegedly acting under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's influence amid ongoing tensions over the Waqf Act protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:17 IST
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar detained by police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in West Bengal, state police detained BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and other party leaders at Kolkata's Hazra Crossing on Tuesday. The leaders, who were attempting to raise funds for victims of the April 11 Murshidabad violence, accused the police of partisan actions.

Majumdar alleged that the police, acting as extensions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration, unlawfully detained them. He claimed that despite efforts to collect aid for Hindu families affected by the violence, authorities required prior approval, hindering their outreach.

The Murshidabad unrest, linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saw two deaths and numerous displacements. As daily life cautiously resumes, calls for a National Investigation Agency probe escalate, with BJP leaders vowing to pursue justice through the Kolkata High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

