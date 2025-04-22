Left Menu

Preserving Central Bank Independence: A Crucial Economic Pillar

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas emphasizes the significance of maintaining the independence of central banks in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Maintaining credibility in controlling inflation is a key reason for upholding central banks' autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:18 IST
Preserving Central Bank Independence: A Crucial Economic Pillar
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid calls from U.S. President Donald Trump for the dismissal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas on Tuesday stressed the critical need for central banks to remain independent.

Gourinchas addressed the issue during a press briefing, highlighting that central banks' credibility in fighting inflation is closely tied to their autonomy from political influences.

His remarks came as Trump's comments highlighted ongoing debates about the central bank's role in economic governance, underscoring the importance of safeguarding their independent operations for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025