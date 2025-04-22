Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Shakti Dubey Tops Civil Services Exam
Shakti Dubey, one of the top three women in the civil services exam, passed on her fifth try with optional subjects political science and international relations. She holds advanced degrees in biochemistry and has interests in cancer therapy research and poetry. Other top scorers include Harshita Goyal, Dongre Archit Parag, Shah Margi Chirag, and Aakash Garg.
- Country:
- India
Shakti Dubey has emerged as one of the top performers in the latest civil services examination results, marking her success on the fifth attempt. Alongside her are Toppers Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag, who secured second and third places, respectively, in this challenging competitive exam.
Dubey hails from Naini in Uttar Pradesh and boasts a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Allahabad, complemented by a Master of Science from Banaras Hindu University. Her academic pursuits extend to nanoparticle-based cancer therapy.
Among her peers, Chirag Shah ranks fourth with a background in computer engineering. His achievements underscore the diverse fields of study and interests present among this year's top achievers, showcasing the dynamic potential of future public service leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)