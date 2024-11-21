Left Menu

Aamir Khan Praises Youth for Problem-Solving Skills at Development Conference

Bollywood star Aamir Khan lauds today's youth for their eagerness to address societal issues at the Dialogues on Development Management conference. He highlights the importance of training in development management, sharing experiences from Paani Foundation, while promoting the learning opportunities at the Indian School of Development Management.

Aamir Khan (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood luminary Aamir Khan, known for his candid views, expressed admiration for the current generation's problem-solving acumen and their readiness to engage with society. In conversation with ANI during the Dialogues on Development Management conference, Khan remarked, "Today's youth are deeply connected and eager to be part of solutions, unlike my generation."

Speaking at the event's second edition, Khan emphasized the enthusiasm young people have for tackling challenges. He said, "Young individuals are thrilled by problem-solving opportunities, and with the right training, they're better prepared for diverse issues they face." Referring to the conference, he added that it is an excellent platform for youth to learn and engage.

The 'Sarfarosh' actor stressed the significance of training in development management to address social issues effectively. He shared insights from his work with Paani Foundation in agriculture and water management, highlighting the value of cross-sector learning. The event featured over 80 influential figures discussing strategies for social impact, hosted by the Indian School of Development Management at New Delhi's Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

