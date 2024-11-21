Left Menu

Spiritual Diplomacy: Madhya Pradesh Sends Sweet Greetings to Nepal

Madhya Pradesh strengthens India-Nepal ties by sending 1.11 lakh laddus from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple for Shri Ram Janki Vivah Mahotsav. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the importance of this gesture in reinforcing the age-old cultural and religious bonds between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to fortify cultural ties, Madhya Pradesh dispatched 1.11 lakh laddus to Nepal from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on Thursday. This sweet consignment was sent for distribution during the Shri Ram Janki Vivah Mahotsav.

Flagged off by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the initiative symbolizes a deepening relationship between India and Nepal, highlighting the rich history of religious and cultural shared ties.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Nepal's Mithila region will oversee the distribution of these spiritual offerings, reflecting a timely gesture of cross-border friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

