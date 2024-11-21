Spiritual Diplomacy: Madhya Pradesh Sends Sweet Greetings to Nepal

In a move to fortify cultural ties, Madhya Pradesh dispatched 1.11 lakh laddus to Nepal from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on Thursday. This sweet consignment was sent for distribution during the Shri Ram Janki Vivah Mahotsav.

Flagged off by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the initiative symbolizes a deepening relationship between India and Nepal, highlighting the rich history of religious and cultural shared ties.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Nepal's Mithila region will oversee the distribution of these spiritual offerings, reflecting a timely gesture of cross-border friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)