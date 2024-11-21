Left Menu

OTT Founder's Legal Battle: A Compensation Demand Amidst Check Dispute

Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Planet Marathi, seeks an apology and Rs 10 crore from actor Aayush Shah after Shah alleged cheque dishonor. Bardapurkar accuses Shah of false claims by misusing blank cheques. The actor had earlier filed complaints against Bardapurkar in a magistrate court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:10 IST
OTT Founder's Legal Battle: A Compensation Demand Amidst Check Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest development within the entertainment industry, Akshay Bardapurkar, the driving force behind the OTT platform Planet Marathi, has issued a legal notice to actor Aayush Shah. The notice demands an apology and Rs 10 crore in compensation, following Shah's allegations of cheque dishonor.

Bardapurkar accuses Shah of making baseless claims to tarnish his reputation. He asserts that Shah filled in details on blank, signed cheques and deposited them arbitrarily to substantiate unfounded allegations.

Earlier this month, Shah and his associate Mausam Shah lodged complaints in a magistrate court, claiming that Bardapurkar issued several cheques totaling more than Rs 1 crore, which were subsequently dishonored. The court is slated to hear the case shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024