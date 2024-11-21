OTT Founder's Legal Battle: A Compensation Demand Amidst Check Dispute

In the latest development within the entertainment industry, Akshay Bardapurkar, the driving force behind the OTT platform Planet Marathi, has issued a legal notice to actor Aayush Shah. The notice demands an apology and Rs 10 crore in compensation, following Shah's allegations of cheque dishonor.

Bardapurkar accuses Shah of making baseless claims to tarnish his reputation. He asserts that Shah filled in details on blank, signed cheques and deposited them arbitrarily to substantiate unfounded allegations.

Earlier this month, Shah and his associate Mausam Shah lodged complaints in a magistrate court, claiming that Bardapurkar issued several cheques totaling more than Rs 1 crore, which were subsequently dishonored. The court is slated to hear the case shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)