Taking Up Space: Celebrating Women's Protest in the Indian Diaspora

An intriguing new exhibition is set to open in Southall, west London, spotlighting the untold stories of women's dissent within the British Indian diaspora. 'Taking Up Space: Women and Protest in the Indian Diaspora,' hosted at OPEN Southall Arts Centre, delves into the impactful protests led by inspirational women in the community.

Curated by Megan Drabble, the exhibition covers four pivotal periods of women's dissent, featuring figures like Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and Sheila Sengupta. Drabble emphasized the importance of this space as a learning platform, stating that South Asian women's contributions are often overlooked in educational curricula.

Set in Southall, a predominantly British Punjabi neighborhood, the exhibition uses immersive stories and music, illustrating the core methods of protest. Raul Lai from the Platform for Indian Democracy, which organizes the event, notes the enduring legacy of protest, highlighting the continued efforts of British Indian women advocating for justice and equality in the UK.

