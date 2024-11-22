Cricket Diplomacy: A New Era of Indo-Caribbean Ties

During his historic visit to Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with influential cricket figures from the West Indies, underscoring the sport's role as a cultural bridge between India and the Caribbean.

This significant meeting, attended by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, marks the first time in more than half a century that an Indian head of state has visited the nation.

The prime minister's itinerary also included Nigeria and Brazil, where he attended the G20 Summit and engaged with prominent global leaders like US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

