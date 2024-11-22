Left Menu

Diwali Dance Fest Illuminates Disney World with Cultural Flair

Diwali Dance Fest at Walt Disney World showcased India's cultural diversity with over 300 dancers. Spanning three days, the event featured a parade and performances blending traditional and modern dance styles. Proceeds were donated to a foundation supporting health causes.

The vibrant hues of Diwali lit up Walt Disney World as the resort celebrated the festival with a grandeur that echoed India's rich cultural diversity. Over 300 dancers from across North America participated in the 'Diwali Dance Fest,' marking its return for a second consecutive year.

The event, orchestrated by Jashn Productions founder Jeanie Beri, unfolded over three engaging days from November 7 to November 10. The festivities included a special parade at Disney Springs and a three-hour dance showcase that entertained a diverse audience of parents, supporters, and enthusiastic guests.

Highlights of the Dance Fest included performances by 17 dance schools, covering regions from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh, blending classical Indian dances with modern styles like pop and hip-hop. Funds raised from the event were donated to a foundation seeking bone marrow matches for patients battling blood cancers.

